Family wants Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy fired after man and dog shot and killed

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — 32-year-old Oscar Herrera and his dog were shot and killed by a Hillsdale County Sherriff’s Deputy on April 28th, 2021. Today, his family continues to ask for the deputy to be fired and to see all of the body cam footage from the incident.

The attorney for the family held a press conference demanding answers as to what exactly happened.

Guadalupe Herrera is Oscar’s mom. She was on today’s virtual press conference.

She said she’s been feeling empty since he died.

“There is no words that could describe how I feel. He was my only child,” Guadalupe said.

According to Michigan State Police, a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a dog complaint on April 28th. When the deputy arrived at the scene, the dog attacked the deputy who then shot the dog, killing it.

State police say Herrera then confronted the deputy with a knife. The deputy then shot Herrera who died at the scene.

Ian Fallon is the family’s attorney. Today he said the family wants to see all of the deputy’s body cam video from that incident. They claim the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Attorney only showed them a small part of it.

“That is simply not enough. Release the footage,” Fallon said.

Michigan State Police detectives are leading the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting. The family said they want accountability for Herrera’s death.

Six News reached out to the Hillsdale County Sheriff, but have not yet heard back.

According to MSP, the deputy was put on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.