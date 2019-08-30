Family wants justice following death of young boy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was back-and-forth today in a Lansing courtroom as the case of a woman accused of abusing and murdering her nephew now heads to trial.

Multiple family members of 6-year-old Christopher Pratt were in court today and they say they just want justice.

“She’s gonna need prayers. She’s going to hell,” said Christopher’s great-aunt Bonnie Yates.

Yates is talking about 29-year-old Jessica Bice.

“He didn’t look real. He was a skeleton with skin covering him,” said Det. Shannon Thielan with the Lansing Police Department.

Bice is being charged with open murder and first degree child abuse. Her case is now going to trial.

Bice’s ex-boyfriend Michael Fryman took the witness stand today, saying Jessica took good care of Christopher.

“She had so much more patience with Chris than me. I could not have done it,” said Fryman.

The medical examiner says Christopher’s cause of death is blunt force trauma to his head and caregiver neglect.

He was only 29 pounds when he died last year.

Text messages shared in court today say Jessica often had a hard time feeding him.

“I know what it feels like without having to eat. I went two days without eating, just to feel how he felt, I know how it feels,” said Yates.

Christopher’s family is happy with the judge’s decision to move forward.

“She doesn’t deserve to be out in public, not to be so cruel like that, somebody like that,” said Christopher’s great-aunt Mary Lee.

Christopher moved in with Bice after CPS removed him from his father’s custody. They said he was abusive.

Bice’s next date in court is in a few weeks. Be sure to stay with 6 News as the trial gets started.