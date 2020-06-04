Fans at Spartan Stadium in the fall?

EAST LANSING, MI – SEPTEMBER 29: General view of Spartan Stadium during a game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Michigan State Spartans on September 29, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On a Zoom call this afternoon in regards to Michigan State athletics ‘Return to Play’ plan, MSU’s athletic director Bill Beekman was asked an array of questions, including a very important one about the university’s plan for allowing fans into Spartan Stadium this fall.

Of course, this is all contingent upon a football season, but Beekman believes there’s a way to make it work under limited capacity, which would be somewhere between 20-30 percent in a stadium that holds up towards 75,000 people.

“National facility groups that have looked at this across college and pro football stadiums, the ranges (for capacity) have been roughly 17 percent to as much as 35 percent,” said Beekman. “We’re still in the process of modeling that and trying to think through the best way to accomadate the most people in a way that is safe, but we would be planning on numbers somewhere in that range.”

There are many ongoing conversations on how to keep fans safe once they arrive at Spartan Stadium.

The university is working through the details on how fans will park and is even trying to convert as many faucets as they can to touch-less faucets. Concession stands may also be converted for touch-less payments to protect people.

“We want the experience of attending a game to be as safe as it can possibly be,” added Beekman.

