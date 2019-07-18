Fans get excited for Faster Horses music festival

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – Tens of thousands of people are braving the heat this weekend for the Faster Horses country music festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“We come out every year on this weekend because we love Faster Horses, we’re huge country music fans, and it’s my birthday weekend every year so we come, and this year is the big 50,” said Tammy Mistovich.

Many call it “the party of the summer.”

“It’s just a great experience. You meet so many awesome people out here. I know a lot of people think it’s a big a party, but you do, you meet all age groups out here, it’s a great place,” said Martha Tschirret.

Tammy Mistovich and her niece Martha Tschirret say they wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“They always put on a great show, whether it’s one hundred degrees or it’s pouring rain and thundering, we’ve been here for all of it and it’s always been great,” said Tschirret.

It’s Kristen Satkowiak’s first time going.

“My group of friends has been here the past couple years and I’ve always wanted to go. This year Toby Keith is coming, so we are really excited to see Toby,” said Satkowiak.

Cambridge Township Police Chief Jeff Paterson says with the hot weather this weekend, he wants to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We know that alcohol doesn’t hydrate the body like water. We jokingly tell them a beer and a water, a beer and a water, but we know that’s not going to happen. We’re just going to keep telling them to hydrate,” said Paterson.

And these loyal fans plan to stay hydrated by…

“Drink lots of beer, and get in the A/C in the camper,” said Mistovich.

“We do have water and Pedialyte, so we are covered, and she’s an RN, so it think we’ll be okay,” said Tschirret.

“Yeah, we got this. We got this,” said Mistovich.

The festival also boosts the economy in Brooklyn. The chief says people from all over the country come into town and it’s the most that they see all summer long.