Fans share excitement about big race day at M.I.S.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) - After a 24-hour rain delay, the green flag dropped tonight at the Michigan International Speedway.

Whether it's the big race, the campground, or just the family atmosphere, M.I.S. brings thousands of people to the small village of Brooklyn every summer.

Despite it being a Monday, the parking lots were packed tonight and the grand stands were pretty full.

A few fans 6 News spoke to earlier say there's nothing like a few days at the track.

"The noise, the atmosphere, just we come as a group every year" said NASCAR fan Eric Raymond.

"I love NASCAR racing, it's coming back, it's doing really well again, it's starting to pick up the excitement, the loud, you can hear it from here right," said NASCAR fan Shane Nelson.



"If you're in Jackson, Michigan, you better come out and see a race," said NASCAR fan Karen Wilson.

Fans poured into the Michigan International Speedway on this Monday night, as drivers hit the race track after a rain delay for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Shane Nelson says he's been to dozens of races and for him, it's a great experience every time.

"I'm making a whole weekend out of it, lot of people are out here for the last four, five days already, weather was a bit of a downer yesterday, but I came back out here tonight cause it's so much fun because again, connecting with so many people who really enjoy this sport," said Nelson.

"Bringing that activity to the town and having people in the restaurants and the gas stations is a great thing for everybody," said Rick Brenner, the president of the Michigan International Speedway.



Brenner says even though the race was postponed due to weather, they're more than thrilled with the turn out tonight.

"We're happy with anybody that comes today and spends their time with us," said Brenner. "We're always happy when people choose to spend their time with us. Monday at 5 p.m. is a little bit of an inconvenience for folks who are used to a weekend race, so we really appreciate them taking the time to come out."

Former Michigander Karen Wilson drove all the way from South Carolina for today and says it was worth every mile.

"It's M.I.S., it's M.I.S., that's what we do here," said Wilson.

Joey Logano won the FireKeepers Casino 400 race, holding off Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in overtime.