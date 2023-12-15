LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing has brought a religious freedom lawsuit working through the federal courts since 2017 to a conclusion.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney signed a final judgment and permanent injunction in the case involving Country Mill Farms and owner Stephen Tennes. Under the agreement, the city will pay Tennes $41,199 in damages. His attorney, ADF will receive $783,801 for representing Tennes in court.

The case stems from Tennes refusal to host same-sex weddings on his Charlotte property. The City of East Lansing determined Tennes was in violation of the East Lansing Human Rights Ordinance and barred him from participating in the city’s Farmer’s Market. Tennes sued, claiming his religious freedom was being violated by the city’s action.

A federal trial held in July 2021 ended with the court finding Tennes was “entitled to judgment on their claim for violation of Free Exercise Clause based on individualized assessments.” Friday’s agreement closes the case/

It also includes a permanent injunction that allows the city to enforce its rules and regulations related to the Farmer’s Market – but the city cannot find Country Mills Farms in violation of those rules for refusing to host same-sex wedding ceremonies at the Charlotte location.