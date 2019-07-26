Farming community brainstorms new ideas including technology, innovation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The agriculture community joined forces today in Lansing for a day of innovation, problem solving, and technology.

It’s been a tough year not only for farmers in Michigan, but across the country. So now, they’re coming together to learn new ways to innovate and move forward.

“It seems like we’ve been planting forever, and never really stopped planting, but believe it or not, we got it all in,” said Lane Landis, a corn and soybean farmer from Homer, Michigan.

Landis has been a farmer for 50 years. He says after very heavy rain this spring, he’s finally getting back on his feet.

“All in all we had a timely rain last week that counteracted the really heavy heat, and we’re holding together pretty good really, more so than most people,” said Landis.

Landis is among hundreds of farmers who attended Michigan State University’s annual Agriculture Innovation Day, learning new ways to incorporate technology within their jobs, one of them being as easy as using their phones to identify different weeds.

“Our goal here is to provide information that farmers that in each of one of nine sessions, farmers can take home and utilize within their farm business,” said Ron Bates, the director of MSU Extension’s Agriculture and Agribusiness Institute.

“What we hope that farmers take away today is understanding what are the different technology options that are available to them, things that they can go home and do today, things that they can think about in the near term, and what’s the economic return as well as the improvement sustainability for their businesses,” said Bates.

Even though it’s been a hard planting season, Landis is ready for what’s to come.

“A great industry to be associated with is agriculture, it’s a fast moving industry, and if you can afford it, it can be fun,” said Landis.