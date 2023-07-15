Faster Horses Music Festival is going on the weekend of July 14-16.

Thousands are getting their share of live music, cold drinks and plenty of food at Day 2 of Faster Horses.

It’s off to a rainy start, but that has not dampened the mood for everyone there. And for some, country music is just about getting together with loved ones.

“It just feels like family music. Like, I just connect it so much with my family and my friends. It’s just the songs we always listen to,” said Haley Frantz, who went to Faster Horses Festival this year.

The weekend-long concert has all the big names in country music coming out. They have two stages–the main stage and Next from Nashville.

Tonight, Zac Brown Band will headline, taking the main stage at 9:30.

But, with the concert expecting to bring in more than 40,000 people, safety is always a top concern. This year, Faster Horses brought back the Aware Care team.

It’s a group of people who will be walking around in purple shirts, looking to connect people to services like water stations, police, paramedics and much more.

The nonprofit For the Boys will also be out all weekend, educating people about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

The organization’s founder and president, Jerry Sova, lost his son, Kole Sova, to carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses in 2021.

Three young men, including Kole, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator located near their camper at the Faster Horses Festival in 2021.

A fourth person, 30-year-old Melissa Donna Havens, also died at the 2021 festival, the cause of which was later determined to be “natural.”

“Just watch out for each other. If you’re informed on generators, there’s plenty of people close enough. If you see a situation, try to identify the situation. Let somebody know,” Sova said.