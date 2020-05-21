Faster Horses Festival Cancelled for 2020

The Faster Horses Music and Camping Festival has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates for the festival will be July 16, 17, 18, 2021.

The lineup will remain intact.

Those artists include; Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Tracy Lawrence, Chris Lane, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hardy, Riley Green, Carly Pearce and more.

Festival goers have two options:

refund your campsite and festival pass in full (instructions to come to original buyer in an email from Front Gate Tickets) Do nothing; your 2020 passes will be honored for the 2021 new dates

The refund will open Thursday, May 21, and last for 30 days.

In the meantime, stay safe.