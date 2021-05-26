Faster Horses Festival is back in Brooklyn July 16-18th

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)– After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Faster Horses Festival is back come July.

The festival announced today that tickets are officially on sale.

Along with the festival being back, so is big business for Brooklyn.

“Race weekend we thought was busy but faster horses maxed it out even more,” said Lucas VanZandt, the assistant manager at Country Market in Brooklyn.

VanZandt says the event always brings in extra customers. “People come from all over the place, from all over the U.S. to come and see this thing and we always benefit from it.” He says usually camping gear, hotdogs, buns, liquor, and beer are the big sellers that weekend.

Down the street at Hometown Pizza, manager Austin Kilgore, says he’s also excited for it to be back.

“It’s fun, it gives us something to do and brings people out and about and brings new customers inside,” said Kilgore.

Kilgore says the restaurant doesn’t get as much traffic from the festival because it’s a little farther from the speedway, so the festival being canceled last year actually didn’t hurt business.

“It definitely helps the country market and the gas stations who sell beer and ice and firewood but for the smaller restaurants it’s about the same because they have food inside and they don’t really let them leave,” said Kilgore.

It even brings in some locals to the fun.

“There’s a lot of people around here that go there for the weekend, even if they’re a half a mile down the road, they’ll stay at the campgrounds,” said Kilgore.

Performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and more.