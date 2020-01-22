Faster Horses Festival Lineup 2020

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 23: Jason Aldean performs onstage during 2018 Inspire event by The Onsite Foundation at Marathon Music Works on October 23, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival is returning for the 2020 year.

The three-day festival kicks off July 17 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Here is a peak at this year’s lineup.

More information is available at the Faster Horses Festival Website.

Luke Combs – released two albums for Columbia Nashville, which produced seven singles. All seven became no.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart: “Hurricane,” When it Rains, It Pours,” “One Number Away,” “She Got the Best of Me,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and “Even Though I’m Leaving.”

Thomas Rhett – Released four studio albums for Big Machine Records including: It Goes Like This (2013), Tangled Up (2015), Life Changes (2017), Center Point Road (2019). Rhett has written singles for Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice among others.

Jason Aldean – signed to Broken Bow Records and released nine albums and 24 singles. The 2010 album, My Kinda Party is four-times platinum certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. Of his singles, 21 reached no.1 on either Hot Country songs or Country Airplay charts.

Kelsea Ballerini – released her first album The First Time in 2015 and her second album Unapologetically was released on Nov. 3, 2017. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Jon Pardi – known for his neotraditional style, Pardi is signed to Capitol Nashville and has released three studio albums, one extended play and ten singles. Nine of his singles have reached the charts on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Tracy Lawrence – signed to Atlantic Records in 1991, Lawrence has released a total of 14 studio albums. The albums that did the most well in sales were Alibis (1993) and Time Marches On (1996). Both albums went double platinum. More than forty of his singles reached the BillBoard Hot Country Songs.

Chris Lane – released one album as the front-man of the Chris Lane Band and two other albums. Lane has four singles that made the Hot Country Songs list.

Russell Dickerson – released one album Yours, which has three singles on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay.

Mitchell Tenpenny – released one studio album and two extended plays through Riser House Records.

Michael Hardy – Known as Hardy, he has written songs for Florida Georgia Lane, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, dallas Smith and Morgan Wallen. His album, Hixtape is collaborative and features 17 country artists.

Riley Green – rose to fame with his single, There Was This Girl (2018). His album Different Round Here was released in September 2019.

Carly Pearce – her debut single, “Every Little Thing” reached no.1 on the U.S. Country Airplay Chart. She was a vocalist on Josh Abbott Band’s “Wasn’t That Drunk,” which made it to the no.40 spot on Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Jimmie Allen – known for his two singles, “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” and the album Mercury Lane.

David Lee Murphy – known for his no.1 country hits: “Dust on the Bottle,” “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” and “Party Crowd” among others. He has released five solo studio albums including Out With a Bang (1994), Gettin’ Out the Good Stuff (1996), We Can’t All Be Angels (1997), Tryin’ To Get There (2004) and No Zip Code (2018).

Ingrid Andress – her 2019 single “More Hearts Than Mine” reached the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Andress says Faith Hill and Dixie Chix influenced her musical journey. Andress attended Berklee College of Music and majored in songwriting and performance.

Gone West – country group composed of Colbie Caillat, Justin Young, Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy. They signed with Triple Tigers and released a debut EP, Tides in January 2019.

Dee Jay Silver – dance and electronic country artist who became the first DJ to be signed to a major Nashville label, RCA NAshville. His 2013 EP Country Club features remixes of artists Alabama, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Jake Owen and Love and Theft.