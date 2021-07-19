Faster Horses releases statement on weekend deaths

LENAWEE COUNTY (WLNS) — Three people were found dead and two men were hospitalized from what police say they suspect as carbon monoxide poisoning at the Faster Horses Country Music Festival.

Faster Horses Festival released a statement saying:

“All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department. We will continue to stay in close contact with The Lenawee County Sheriff and all other Law enforcement agencies, and follow their lead regarding any and all information as it is officially confirmed. Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.” -BOC

Three men in their early twenties were found dead in their camper near the festival Saturday afternoon, and the other two were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe carbon monoxide is to blame due to a generator located near a trailer.

Michigan State Police also identified the 30-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday, as Melissa Donna Havens, from Croswell, Michigan.

According to MSP, a black male in his 30’s, with short black hair, a short beard and wearing a gray hoodie, was seen with Havens before she died. Anyone with information can call Detective Daniel Drewyor at 734-819-8192.

The deceased female was located at approximately 7:30 AM, 7/17/21. The cause and manner of death is unknown at this time. The investigation continues and updates will be provided as information becomes available. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2021

According to a Facebook post, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Michigan Center Football Field on Monday to commemorate those who lost their lives while attending the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn.