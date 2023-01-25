GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The organizers behind the Faster Horses Festival have announced the 2023 lineup that they are billing as the “Party of the Decade.”

Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain are the three headliners for the 10th edition of the festival, held annually at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. It will be Twain’s first time performing at the festival. Bryan was one of the headliners for the 2017 festival. Zac Brown Band’s lone visit was in 2019.

Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dustin Lynch and 26 other acts are also slated to perform.

Luke Bryan has been one of country music’s most popular artists for the last decade with more than 75 million records sold. Bryan has had 28 songs reach the top of the Mediabase County Music chart and his 2013 album “Crash My Party” was named the “Album of the Decade” by the Academy of Country Music.

Zac Brown Band was formed in 2002 and performed for years before finding mainstream success, winning the Grammy award for Best New Artist in 2010. The band has released seven studio albums and two live albums and has had 16 singles hit the Billboard Hot Country Songs list, including 13 chart-toppers.

Shania Twain is one of country music’s biggest names, selling more than 100 million records since her debut in 1993. The “Queen of Country Pop” has won five Grammy awards and has been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, she is the only female performer to have three consecutive certified-Diamond albums – cracking 10 million units sold.

The 10th edition of the Faster Horses Festival will be held July 14-16. Campsite renewals for past visitors will open from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. New campsite reservations and festival passes for “Faster Horses alumni” go on sale Feb. 7. Festival passes will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.