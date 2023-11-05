EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning near Michigan State University.

According to the East Lansing Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:06 a.m. to a shots fired call on Michigan Avenue across from Brody Square.

When police arrived, they saw it wasn’t a shots fired incident, but instead a traffic crash involving three vehicles that took off from the scene and a pedestrian who was pronounced dead.

ELPD said the pedestrian who was hit is a male and is not releasing the identity at this time.

They added that one person is in custody and said that an investigation is ongoing.

Anybody who might have seen the incident is encouraged to call ELPD at 517-351-4220.