A car crash in Oneida Twp. on May 8 killed two people.

ONEIDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police have updates regarding a fatal Oneida Township crash near the corner of Mt. Hope Highway and Cochran Rd. on May 8.

A Ford Escape, travelling west on Mt. Hope Highway, stopped at a stop sign but did not yield to a Dodge Ram pickup that was travelling south on Cochran Rd.

The Escape was struck by the Ram pickup on its driver’s side door.

The Escape’s driver, a 75-year-old male, and passenger, a 78-year-old female from Grand Ledge, were killed in the crash.

MSP is withholding the names of the victims until next of kin has been notified.

The Ram pickup’s occupants were transported to a hospital with injuries.