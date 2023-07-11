DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man from Delta Township has been missing for two months, and his children are desperate for any tips that can help find him.

Richard Johnson, 63, went missing in May. His family has hired a private investigator to help in the search.

His daughter, Jessica Johnson, says each day is torture — knowing her father is still out there. “He’s somewhere. And my dad doesn’t deserve to just be somewhere. Because he’s very loved,” Jessica Johnson said.

More than 60 days ago, Richard Johnson walked away from his home and hasn’t been seen since according to family.

He was last seen on May 7 at 10:30 p.m. — when he left his home at Delta Square Apartments, telling his wife he was walking next door to Plumtree Apartments.

What makes the matter worse is Richard Johnson suffers from Huntington’s disease.

“You wake up one morning, and you’re hoping you’re gonna get a phone call. And we’ve gotten none of that,” Jessica Johnson said. “I cry every morning, every night. I wake up out of my sleep because I see his face.”

Jessica Johnson says the last person to see her father was her mother and father’s friend of several years, Robin Maldonado.

“I’m glad I was the last person to see him. But I’m not glad about the circumstances at hand right now,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado says Richard Johnson stopped by to use the bathroom and then left to go to the grocery store. She says everything seemed fine.

“He was spot on. Or I wouldn’t have let him leave my house. I don’t know what the answer’s gonna be because I don’t have much information. I’ve got what you got,” Maldonado said.

But for Jessica Johnson, she’s still extremely worried for her father, and her mother, who has been married to him for more than 40 years.

Richard Johnson.

“As much as I’m hurt and I know my brothers hurt, my main concern is my mom. That’s her best friend. That’s who she spent her who entire life with. That’s who she built her whole life with, and that’s just gone,” Jessica Johnson said.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Richard Johnson was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, pajama pants and a baseball cap.

Anybody with information may contact the sheriff’s office at (517) 543-3512.