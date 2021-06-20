Father’s Day 5K race aims to unite the community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some families laced up their shoes to celebrate Father’s Day today, they took part in the Black Wall Street of Lansing’s 5K race and it was all for a cause.

“Fathers are the foundation of the families. It’s important for me because it’s everything. I know once we change with the fathers, the mothers will fall in line, and our children will fall in line,” said Leo Brown, founder of Black Wallstreet of Lansing.



Today organizers worked to create change for the better.



“Health is wealth, I’m trying to get a lot of people to start exercising a little bit more,” said Brown.

Bracing the heat, several fathers, kids, and community members did just that. There was food, games, music and of course a lot of running. Dave Bates, a father, and participant at today’s event said running in today’s race was personal. Staying healthy is his priority so he can continue being there for his family.



“As you get later in age you want to start moving more so you can make sure that you’re getting your blood circulated, getting your heart rate up so you can be healthy and be there for your family and for your children,” said Bates.



After several shootings in the Lansing area, Bates says today’s event was needed to bring the community together.



“Having the children and the parents getting together to do some type of celebration or do some type of activity begins to bridge those gaps where the old and the young are coming together and that’s what we need in our community,” said Bates.

Ahsahki Guy, co-founder of Black Wall Street of Lansing says hosting the 5K walk on Father’s Day also breaks the stigma of Black fathers not caring for their children.



“Most of them are incarcerated or they’re out working doing things to provide for their families, so they’re unable to be in their lives daily. So what we want to do is change that narrative because black men matter,” said Guy.



Parker Woods says he enjoyed running through Adato Riverfront Park with his dad today.

‘It feels pretty great today, and he’s a great dad,” said Woods.

Several Black-owned vendors were also in attendance, and they gave out free organic vegetables.



“We get our paycheck’s and we get our money and it immediately goes out. So what we want to do is increase that economic footprint in ourselves so that we can begin to build in our own community,” said Guy.

Black Wallstreet of Lansing is raising money to create nightlife entertainment and a Black-owned credit union.



“It’s time for us to come together and begin to unite because we all need to be on the same page when it comes to things that matter in our community,” said Guy.

