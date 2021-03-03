Father’s video on mental health goes viral; shares story to lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jay Gross shared a video expressing his frustration with finding mental health services for his 15-year-old son.

“I don’t even know where to start on this one,” Jay said in his video.

He posted the video this past Sunday, and today has more than 97,000 views.

“We need some help and we don’t know where to turn,” Jay said.

He got personal about his son’s mental health struggle.

“Our son Jordan… we had a situation. We immediately called our doctor, and his therapist,” Jay said.

His doctor and therapist told Jay and his wife to take their son to the Emergency Room. They said he needed in-patient therapy.

“So I packed up and I brought him in,” Jay said.

But they were left feeling helpless. They were at the ER for two weeks, and had no luck getting their son in-patient therapy.

“The system of mental health is so broken,” Jay said.

Jay said he was surprised how many people actually watched his video.

“I went, ‘oh boy…’ ” Jay said.

24 hours after posting his video, their son was placed in an in-patient mental health clinic.

Jay’s video also caught the attention of Michigan lawmakers.

“I invited two parents. Jay and JoAnn Gross to join us today,” Committee Chair Rep. Mary Whiteford said.

Jay and his wife spoke in front of the The House Appropriations Health and Human Services Subcommittee.

“I call one person, they’re not available… I go up the chain… they brush me off onto somebody else,” JoAnn said.

Jay said him and his wife were honored to have the opportunity to speak on a topic close to their heart.

He said it’s been tough, but he hopes better days are ahead.