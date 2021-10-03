Fawn born at Potter Park Zoo passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A tufted deer fawn born at the Potter Park Zoo has passed away.

The fawn was born on September 29th and was the first successful tufted-deer born at the zoo ever since the species came to Potter Park Zoo.

The fawn’s parents were Lucy and Dezi, and they were recommended to breed through the Tufted Deer Species Plan (SSP).

When the fawn was first born the zoo’s veterinarian Director of Animal Health did a proper health examination. The fawn nearly weighed 3.5 pounds and was determined healthy.







Tufted deer are usually born with white spots that don’t go away until six months later. Female deer typically hide their babies during the day, and men don’t play a role in upbringing. These species are native to forests in China and have declined due to habitat destruction and overharvesting.