FBI arrests, charges Lansing Man for assaulting officer in Capitol insurrection

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The FBI has arrested Lansing man Logan James Barnhart, 40, for his role in the Capitol riot, the FBI told 6 News.

Barnhart is charged with federal offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting.

Barnhart made his initial court appearance in the Western District of Michigan.

Sedition Hunters, a group dedicated to finding and identifying the rioters, released the image below in an attempt to find Barnhart, who was then known as FBI 128-AFO.

6 News has learned that Barnhart used to be a semi prolific member of the body-building community on Youtube and Facebook. Videos of Barnhart training can be seen here, here, and here. Videos courtesy of Jeffery Sygo.

As of 2021, Barnhart’s bodybuilding page on Facebook had 33,000 followers.

Ronald Colton McAbee of Unionville Tennesee was also arrested and charged today for his role in the attack.

McAbee was also charged with the same charges as Barnhart, but was also charged with inflicting bodily injury.

So far, 570 people have been arrested in connection to the attack including 12 Michiganders.