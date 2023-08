FBI agents are asking for help locating ShawnTayvia Ladd (FBI)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The FBI’s Detroit office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman from Mason.

Agents are looking for ShawnTayvia Ladd, 17, who has been missing from Mason since June 14. Ladd is described as Black, 5’2″, 105 pounds and brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Ladd’s location is asked to call the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.