Cars including those from police agencies gather outside a property in Eaton Rapids Township.

EATON RAPIDS TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed it is assisting the Eaton County sheriff’s office with an investigation at a home in Eaton Rapids Township.

Several unmarked FBI and police cars have entered the property at Bunker Highway, near Eaton Rapids. The entrance is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Tractors equipped with backhoes were entering and leaving the property today. Neighbors said that they had no idea there was an active search going on at the home.

They described the person living there as an older man who rarely came out of the house.

6 News will continue to provide udpates as the situation develops.