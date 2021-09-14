FBI fires agent accused of improperly handling accusations made against Larry Nassar

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts, appears in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. A spokeswoman said Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has suspended a nearly two-year-long investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of complaints against now-imprisoned serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar. It is unclear if or when the investigation will resume. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – An FBI agent accused of properly handling accusations made against former MSU Gymnastics and USA Gymnastics Larry Nassar has been fired, reports the Washington Post.

Former agent Michael Langeman, who worked at the FBI’s Indianapolis office, interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 regarding her allegations of abuse against Nassar.

Langeman and the FBI both declined to comment, the Washington Post said.

A report released in July by the Inspector General’s office found that the FBI failed to treat the Nassar scandal with “utmost seriousness.”

“When the FBI’s handling of the Nassar matter came under scrutiny from the public, Congress, the media, and FBI headquarters in 2017 and 2018, Indianapolis [FBI] officials did not take responsibility for their failures,” a July Justice Department report said.

Langeman had been removed from the duties of an FBI agent in July, an action that often proceeds the person being fired.

The FBI rebuked its own employees who failed to act in the case and said it “should not have happened.”

“The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the Report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization,” the agency said in a July statement.

“The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters,” the statement said. “We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the Report do not happen again.”

Nassar was ultimately charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan.

He is now serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

