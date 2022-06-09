ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ryan Kelley, one of the Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been arrested, the FBI confirmed to News 8.

The FBI would not immediately say why Kelley was arrested but said details were forthcoming.

Kelley is a real estate broker. He was previously an Allendale Township planning commissioner but no longer serves on any township board.

He has faced criticism after being seen at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. It’s unclear whether that has anything to do with is arrest.

A courtesy photo of then-Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection.

He has also been questioned about his connection to militia groups and for encouraging prospective poll workers to tamper with voting machines during a January 2022 livestream.

“My message was if individuals working the election expect fraud, that they repair the injury,” Kelley told News 8 after that stream. “I stand by that 100%. The left is mad that we are taking control of the narrative and we will not let them steal another election.”

Shortly after the stream, Republican Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck called Kelley’s misinterpretation of election laws are concerning and potentially harmful to democracy.

