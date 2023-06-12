The FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Hate crimes in the U.S. remained relatively high last year after a surge not seen in nearly two decades, according to a new FBI report Monday, Dec. 12. But experts say is actually an undercount because thousands of police departments, including some of the country’s largest, didn’t report their data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) — Earlier this month, Davide Yellen, a well known gymnastic photographer, was arrested on two charges related to the possession and distribution of child porn. This arrest was made after there was a probable cause to believe that Yellen traded sexually explicit photos of minors online.

The FBI Detroit Field Office is seeking more information on Yellen’s career. He was contacted by multiple gymnastics centers to be used as a photographer and videographer. Yellen was also contracted by the United States Women’s Gymnastics Judges Association to create training films for new judges.

Yellen lives in Michigan but, he was working all over the country as a gymnastics photographer.

The FBI is asking that anyone with information contact them at the Yellen investigation website. You can also email the FBI Detroit office at YellenInvestigation@fbi.gov.