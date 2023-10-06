LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is working with the FBI to investigate a robbery of a bank in Frandor.

LPD spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said officers responded to an armed robbery call shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.

“Officers in the area found the vehicle involved and attempted to do a traffic stop. The vehicle then drove off and a pursuit ensued,” Gulkis says. “Members of the Lansing Police Department were able to stop the vehicle on the 2800 block of Cooley Street, where individuals were taken into police custody.”