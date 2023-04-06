GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Grand Ledge Police Department are asking for help locating a Grand Ledge woman with special needs.
Lora Woodard has been missing since March 30. She is 26 but mentally 7 to 9 years old.
According to officials, surveillance video showed a silver van near the area that was last seen heading south toward Saginaw Highway.
Lora is easily persuaded, GLPD said online. “It’s imperative that Lora is located.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact:
Agent Whitney Mitchell of the FBI at wmitchell2@fbi.gov or 313-407-6912.
Detective Kirk Dewitt at dewittk@police.grand-ledge.com or 517-925-1749.