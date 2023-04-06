Woodard, 26, has been missing since 10 p.m. Thursday.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Grand Ledge Police Department are asking for help locating a Grand Ledge woman with special needs.

Lora Woodard has been missing since March 30. She is 26 but mentally 7 to 9 years old.

According to officials, surveillance video showed a silver van near the area that was last seen heading south toward Saginaw Highway.

(Photo/GLPD)

Lora is easily persuaded, GLPD said online. “It’s imperative that Lora is located.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Agent Whitney Mitchell of the FBI at wmitchell2@fbi.gov or 313-407-6912.

Detective Kirk Dewitt at dewittk@police.grand-ledge.com or 517-925-1749.