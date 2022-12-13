EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The FBI says they can not tell us anything regarding a raid on an East Lansing Home due to the nature of this investigation, but the fact that a raid happened in what is being called a “quiet neighborhood” is surprising to most.

The FBI has confirmed with us that a search warrant was in fact executed at the house on the 300 block of Highland avenue.

Several people who live nearby said that two men in their late twenties or early thirties moved into the home in late July or early August.

They also say they constantly saw large boxes being delivered to the home, and that the windows were covered from the time they moved in.

One person who says he moved to the area right around the same time said he often noticed lots of remodeling going on in the backyard and that he always saw lavish vehicles around the home.

“I’ve seen them out and about. I’ve seen their garage a lot. But I don’t know them though.

There are some really nice cars I’ve seen in the garage, there are like some pretty expensive cars. So I don’t know if that had something to do with it,” said Victor Blocker. “This is a low to no traffic area, so it’s quite surprising to see. So we’ll have to just see what happens.”

We do know the FBI is leading this investigation. East Lansing police were only there to assist. This story is still developing so we will continue to follow it to find out exactly why the FBI was raiding this home to begin with.