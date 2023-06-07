STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan was raided by the FBI in May in a child pornography investigation, an FBI affidavit confirmed.

On May 25, 2023, FBI officials raided a home with a Stockbridge address where a man named John Garron was staying, witnesses told 6 News.

One witness, a neighbor, said that federal agents knocked the door down and entered the home.

“There have been people coming and going from his house almost every day since the raid,” one neighbor said.

In the documents, Garron is accused of producing and distributing child pornography. FBI officials say in the document that the man created and shared pornography of children on Wickr, an encrypted messaging app, as well as on Dropbox, a file-sharing program.

The investigation, which was aided by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed that internet accounts associated with Garron uploaded child pornography to a Dropbox account in Howell.

According to the Bureau, an undercover employee chatted with Garron on another chat app called Element.

According to the chat logs, Garron appears to admit to the undercover agent that he performed multiple sexual acts against kids, as well as shared images of the acts in the chat.

According to the chat, Garron also appears to discuss using drugs to knock out victims.

When officials raided his home, agents seized multiple electronic devices, alongside pill bottles with trazodone and Ambien.

Garron now faces charges of sexual exploitation of children as well as transportation of child pornography.