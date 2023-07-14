Law enforcement vehicles were present at a taped-off crime investigation scene Thursday and Friday in Eaton Rapids Twp.

EATON RAPIDS TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — An FBI presence is visible again Friday at a property at Bunker Highway near Eaton Rapids.

Unmarked law enforcement cars were parked on the property for much of the day on Thursday, and tractors equipped with backhoes were also on the scene.

Crime scene tape can still be seen atthe property, and at least one apparent FBI agent was on the property making sure people stayed off privateproperty.

On Thursday, the FBI confirmed it was working on an investigation at the home in cooperation with the Eaton County Office of the Sheriff.