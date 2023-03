JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit division of the FBI is requesting public input to help find a missing 14-year-old from Jackson.

Urijah Johnson has been missing from Jackson since Feb. 4. Police reported that he is 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds; he has black hair, brown eyes, and is biracial.

Anybody with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Blackman Township Police Department at (517) 788-4223 or @MissingKids at 1-800-THE-LOST.