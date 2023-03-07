DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- The FBI’s Detroit Field Office is looking for a missing woman from Portage, Michigan.

Heather Mae Keller, 35, has been missing since Dec. 10.

The FBI’s Detroit Field Office, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portage Department of Public Safety are all looking for Heather.

Heather is 5-foot-8, 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to the FBI, Heather may be the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567. You can also contact the FBI’s Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323.