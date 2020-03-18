FCA will suspend production at Sterling Heights assembly plant

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 announced a $4.5 billion investment plan it said would increase its workforce in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs by about 6,500 jobs […]

Sterling Heights, Mich. (WLNS) — Fiat Chrysler has announced it is suspending production at the Sterling Heights assembly plant.

The cessation of production comes amid the COVID-19 outbreak concerns for the health and wellbeing of its employees after one of them tested positive for the disease.

The company said the employee has not been at the plant for more than a week and is receiving medical care.

FCA said employees who may have been in contact with the worker have been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

On Tuesday, the Big 3 told the United Auto Workers that they will devise a plan to better protect workers reporting to the plant.

The union has been urging automakers to shut down for two weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Read the full statement from FCA below:

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the employees at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, FCA is suspending production on Wednesday, March 18. Employees on the first shift have been sent home. Workers on the second shift should not report. A decision regarding the resumption of operations will be made later today.

This story was adapted from WXYZ, based in Detroit.