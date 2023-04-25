LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two companies have recalled food products over the past week for health and safety reasons, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Dakota Style Foods, Inc. is expanding its recall of braided pretzel products, because they might contact undeclared milk.

People who are allergic or severely sensitive to milk could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction upon consuming the products, according to the FDA’s website.

To find the full expanded list of recalled pretzel products, click here.

If you have bought these pretzels, the company urges you not to eat them, and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No one has reported an illness connected with the pretzels so far.

If you have questions, you can contact that company at (800) 446-2779, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, Kawasho Foods USA, Inc. has recalled its four-ounce can of GEISHA Medium Shrimp, because of possible under-processing.



The possible under-processing carries the risk of contamination with clostridium botulinum, an anaerobic bacteria often found on fruit, vegetables and in seafood that can produce potent neurotoxins.

The FDA reports that people shouldn’t consume the shrimp product, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

No illnesses or other adverse events have been reported so far in connection with the shrimp.

The company who have purchased the shrimp to return them where they bought them for a full refund. If you have questions, contact the company at (224) 278-9935, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email info@geishabrand.com.