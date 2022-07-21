LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Food and Drug Administration has announced several recalls.

BrandStorm is recalling two lot codes of organic freeze-dried blueberry pouches due to the presence of lead levels above FDA recommended limits.

The codes are 2021363-1 and 2022026-1.

The impacted product is sold in a white and blue pouch with the Natierra brand and logo. Do not consume the product; it should be discarded.

Also announced was a recall from Crown Prince.

Crown Prince is recalling three-ounce canned smoked baby clams in olive oil. FDA testing detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

No illnesses have been reported from the product.

Sweet Loren’s has affected products as well.

Sweet Loren’s is recalling a single lot code of sugar cookie dough. It may contain traces of gluten in product that is labelled gluten-free.

The code is AF22 115.

For more information, visit FDA.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts