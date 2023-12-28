SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBS) — Pineapple is a food with a lot of impressive health benefits. Now, it’s being used in a cream to treat burn victims.

One Long Island man shared his story.

An indescribable nightmare, said Charles Garrison, a disabled man who was burned at his backyard fire pit. “The gas came up and hit my leg, and I went up like a torch,” Garrison said.

Just one month later, Garrison is healing, though he didn’t have any of the surgery or skin-grafting that’s been the standard of deep burn care for decades.

Garrison’s burned legs are still tough to look at, but vastly improved, thanks to a novel treatment that the Food and Drug Administration recently approved.

Garrison is among the first in the nation to be treated with a cream called NexoBrid, which is a topical treatment that is derived from the stems and core of pineapples. “Enzymes in the pineapple, bromelain, actually does all the work for us,” said Dr. Steven Sandoval, medical director at Stony Brook Medicine’s Burn Center.

He said patients who have this treatment can heal without surgical intervention.

Recently FDA-approved topical burn treatment is derived from pineapple (CBS News)

Dr. Adam Singer, who works in emergency medicine at Stony Brook, described how the treatment works. “It dissolves the burned dead tissue and stops at healthy tissue,” Dr. Singer said. “Within four hours, it completely removes the dead tissue. It’s very selective, so it leaves the normal tissue alive.”

The treatment came to Stony Brook Medicine by way of Israel, where Dr. Singer trained in medicine 30 years ago. He recently completed a study on the treatment’s effectiveness. “This has completely revolutionized how we treat burns,” Dr. Singer said.

In a matter of months, Charles Garrison will begin to see actual skin and hair. “[The doctor] offered me no promises, but gave me the world,” Garrison said.

Garrison’s scars are expected to look as clean, if not better, than those after a skin grafting treatment.