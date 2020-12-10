FDA begins hearing on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–An FDA advisory panel meets today to review Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. The meeting is seen as the last hurdle before the shot is approved for use in the United States.

The FDA meeting comes as two people who received the vaccine in the UK experienced reactions. Both had a history of severe allergies and both recovered.

Hospitals, including Mount Sinai hospital in New York, are getting freezer space ready for the shots so they can start administering the first doses to their staff.

Once approved, the first vaccinations in the U.S. could start in just days. It won’t be soon enough. On Wednesday the U.S. reported more than 3,000 COVID deaths, the deadliest day yet. The surge is overwhelming hospitals. Providence St. Mary hospital in California set up a tent outside to triage arriving patients, while the lobby is now an in-patient covid unit.