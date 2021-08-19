FDA issues multiple recalls on several products, distributed nationwide

LASNSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the FDA issued multiple recalls of food products of many different varieties.

Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns

Hostess Brands has voluntarily recalled certain Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with both Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands was made aware of this issue by its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program.

The product was distributed to multiple stores nationwide.

Presently, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness.

Avanti Frozen Foods

Avanti Frozen Foods is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25, 2021 to include certain containers of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp- some packaged with cocktail sauce- sold in various unit sizes, due to its potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company

On August 13, 2021 Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company of Monroe, Washington recalled approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, due to it containing elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at select PetSmart stores nationwide.

The products are packaged in both two pound and four and a half pound packages with sell by dates ranging from 11/10/2022 – 1/12/2023, and 08/26/2022 – 01/13/2023 for Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies.

The following list of products have been voluntarily recalled:

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies

Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley

Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato

Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies

Those who have purchased the product should stop feeding the products to their dogs.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may show symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads

RMH Foods based out of Morton IL is issuing a voluntarily recall of 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads.

The salads are packed in four pound rigid tubs due to undeclared wheat and tuna allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or tuna run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported as of 8/13/2021.

The product was distributed in the following states: AL, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, OH, PA, TN, VA, WW at Gordon Food Service retail stores and to food service establishments.

Jimmy’s Cookies

Jimmy’s Cookies is recalling LOT# 1133 Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake from specific Walmart stores, as it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake LOT# 1133 was sold in Walmart stores in their bakeries. The impacted states are AL, AR, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake is packed in a 12” x 12” container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label. LOT# 1133 can be found printed in black ink on the top of the package; the UPC code is 0074736651210.

No illnesses have been reported to date.