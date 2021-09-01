FDA issues recall for multiple products, undeclared milk

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The FDA has recalled two nationally distributed products that may have undeclared milk in them, putting people with dairy allergies at risk of a potentially serious allergic reaction.

Ellsworth, MI based brand Rocky Top Farms’ product Cherry Butter are being recalled. The Cherry Butter was distributed nationally through www.rockytopfarms.com; the recalled Cherry Butter was sold in ten ounce clear jars.

The product was sold individually, in multi-packs and variety packs.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the Rocky Top Farms product.

Those who have purchased recalled 10-ounce jars of Cherry Butter are allowed to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If the incorrectly labeled product was purchased through the company website, consumers are instructed to destroy the product and contact the company for a refund.

Questions for Rocky Top Farms can be answered at 1-231-350-0985, Monday through Friday during 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Astoria, NY based brand KBF Inc. is recalling packages of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit food treats.

The recalled Banoful Top Orange Biscuit were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in an 8.11 ounce, orange plastic package marked with MFG 15.06.2020 on top and with an expiration date of 14/06/2022 stamped on the side. The product UPC code is 8-941114-001427.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported as of today.

A routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 8.11 ounce packages of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit.

Those who have purchased recalled packages of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact the KBF Inc. at 1-646-714-4062.