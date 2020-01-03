FDA Recalls: string cheese, hard boiled eggs citing listeria contamination

The FDA is recalling multiple items due to listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young and elderly people. Others with weakened immune systems could also incur more severe side effects. Healthy people may experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea,, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

So if you’ve got the following items in your refrigerator, you should toss them:

FiveStar Gourmet Foods MiniMeal2Go-ProteinPack 8.25oz

FiveStar Gourmet Foods AvocadoToast 6.75oz.

Limena Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese)

Meijer frozen hard-boiled eggs (but only the ones that were used on two salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids)

The eggs were contaminated at the following locations and possibly sold between Oct. 25, 2019 and Dec. 23, 2019 at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford, Mich.

And if you have a peanut allergy, the FDA is warning that this dessert has possibly been contaminated with peanuts.