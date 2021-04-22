FDA releases report on facility that contaminated millions of Johnson vaccines

(WLNS) — Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have released a new report detailing the poor conditions of the Emergent Biosolutions building producing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Not long ago, this plant accidently contaminated several million doses of the J&J vaccine.

According to the FDA report, the Emergent Facility was poorly designed, not sanitary, and employees were not properly trained.

In one observation, officials sited bags of unsealed medical waste and residue on walls that did not allow for adequate cleaning and sanitation.

Currently, all other vaccines produced by the facility are being held by the FDA, and none made it to the public.