LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gaws Gourmet Foods of Marysville, Md., is recalling three kinds of eight-inch deli subs and two kinds of breakfast bagel sandwiches because they might contain undeclared sesame, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Monday.

People who are allergic or sensitive to sesame could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the sandwiches, the FDA said.

The recalled subs and sandwiches were distributed and sold in retail stores and bars in southeast Michigan, according to the report.

The sub and breakfast bagel products are in clear plastic wrap and are marked on the back with expiration dates of Nov. 28-Dec. 15.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the products.

The recall began after a discovery that sesame-containing products were distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of the sesame.

Recalled sandwiches (Image/FDA)

The FDA and Gaws Gourmet Foods are urging people to return these products to where they were purchased for a full refund. If you have questions, you can contact the company at gawsgourmetfoods@comcast.net.

Recalled packaging is marked as follows: