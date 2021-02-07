February 7th Declared as TV, Furniture, and Appliance Tip-Over Prevention Awareness Day

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Sunday, February 7, 2021, as TV, Furniture, and Appliance Tip-Over Prevention Awareness Day.

Whitmer’s reason is due to families spending more time indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic children are at an increased risk of death from home-furniture.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s latest report, Between 2000 and 2019, 451 children were killed by furniture and TV tip-over incidents. Plus, from 2017 until 2019, an annual average of 11,100 children were treated in hospital emergency rooms for tip-over-related injuries.

“The stats show that taking simple precautions can save a child from serious injury or even death caused by tip-overs,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “I urge families to be proactive and protect their loved ones by securing furniture with affordable and easy-to-install anti-tip kits.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s latest report also states, 79 percent of all furniture and TV tip-over fatalities involved kids younger than six.

Today, we can honor the children and families who were emotionally and physically impacted by the incidents. Plus, create a future change by rearranging furniture, and installing sample safety devices.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services states the Injury and Violence Prevention Section provides resources to help parents and caregivers find more information regarding this topic.