Federal judge rules against woman suing MSU for vaccine requirement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal judge ruled against a woman suing MSU for its vaccine requirement on Friday.

“Although Plaintiff advocates that strict scrutiny should apply because MSU’s vaccine policy violates her fundamental rights to privacy and bodily integrity under the Fourteenth Amendment, this argument is without merit. Plaintiff is absolutely correct that she possesses those rights, but there is no fundamental right to decline a vaccination,” said Judge Paul L Maloney.

“She also does not have a constitutionally protected interest in her job at MSU, which Plaintiff’s counsel conceded. The MSU vaccine policy does not force Plaintiff to forgo her rights to privacy and bodily autonomy, but if she chooses not to be vaccinated, she does not have the right to work at MSU at the same time. The MSU vaccine policy does not violate any of Plaintiff’s fundamental rights,” Maloney said.

The court had previously denied the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order regarding the vaccine.

“Plaintiff has failed to show that the MSU vaccine mandate does not meet rational basis. She is unlikely to succeed on the merits of her claim,” Judge Maloney said.