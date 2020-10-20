Federal lawsuit against Google

(WLNS) — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit today against Google, alleging that the company has been abusing its dominance in online searches to stifle competition and hurt consumers.

The suit could be a sign of things to come.

The feds are currently investigating other major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

Google controls about 90% of global web searches.

The company has been bracing for the government’s action and has vowed to fight any attempt to force it to spin-off its services into separate businesses.