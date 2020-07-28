Federal prisons reach grim milestone: 100 inmate deaths from coronavirus

FILE – This Aug. 10, 2019, shows razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Inmates and advocates said numerous inmates exhibiting flu-like symptoms were not tested or quarantined at several facilities, including at FCI Yazoo City in Mississippi and at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The federal Bureau of Prisons reached a grim milestone on Saturday: 100 inmates have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the dead are fathers and mothers, daughters and sons and brothers and sisters — none of whom were sentenced to death.

There are 122 facilities in the federal prison system that hold nearly 129,000 inmates across the country. According to the bureau, over 10,000 inmates have at one point tested positive for the virus, and over 35,000 have been tested.

Of the hundred dead, three female inmates have died from the virus. The first was Andrea Circle Bear, a 30-year-old mother who gave birth to her sixth child while on a ventilator.

The federal Bureau of Prisons reached a grim milestone on Saturday: 100 inmates have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the dead are fathers and mothers, daughters and sons and brothers and sisters — none of whom were sentenced to death.

There are 122 facilities in the federal prison system that hold nearly 129,000 inmates across the country. According to the bureau, over 10,000 inmates have at one point tested positive for the virus, and over 35,000 have been tested.

Of the hundred dead, three female inmates have died from the virus. The first was Andrea Circle Bear, a 30-year-old mother who gave birth to her sixth child while on a ventilator.

Circle Bear was discharged but returned two days later, on March 31, after she developed a fever and dry cough. She was placed on a ventilator on April 1, the same day she gave birth to her daughter, Elyciah Elizabeth Ann High Bear.

Three days later, Circle Bear tested positive for coronavirus. She died on April 28. The bureau said that Circle Bear “had a pre-existing medical condition which the CDC lists as a risk factor for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.”

LeBeau said she wasn’t allowed to see Circle Bear when she picked up the child in Texas. Throughout her granddaughter’s illness, she maintains she never received word from the bureau updating her on Circle Bear’s condition and that her death came as a surprise.

“I just hope something could be done to help other families where they wouldn’t have to go through what I did,” LeBeau said.

Circle Bear was discharged but returned two days later, on March 31, after she developed a fever and dry cough. She was placed on a ventilator on April 1, the same day she gave birth to her daughter, Elyciah Elizabeth Ann High Bear.

Three days later, Circle Bear tested positive for coronavirus. She died on April 28. The bureau said that Circle Bear “had a pre-existing medical condition which the CDC lists as a risk factor for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.”

LeBeau said she wasn’t allowed to see Circle Bear when she picked up the child in Texas. Throughout her granddaughter’s illness, she maintains she never received word from the bureau updating her on Circle Bear’s condition and that her death came as a surprise.

“I just hope something could be done to help other families where they wouldn’t have to go through what I did,” LeBeau said.

“These are deaths that did not need to happen,” Dolovich said. “There were clear steps that the BOP had available for many months that would have reduced the risk inside, and they have shown total unwillingness to take those steps. As a result, people are dying.”

Dolovich and her team of researchers track virus cases within the country’s state and federal correctional facilities. As of Monday, more than 82,000 inmates have been infected and 735 have died, according to the project. It said there were over 19,300 cases among staffers and 56 deaths.

The bureau reports that only one federal prison employee, Charlynn Phillips, who was employed at Butner, died in June after contracting the virus.

The bureau, however, does not count the death of one other staff member, Robin Grubbs, who passed away in April. Grubbs, a 39-year-old case manager at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, posthumously tested positive for the virus. However, her cause of death was never determined to be due to COVID-19 because an autopsy was not completed.

Grubbs had been promoted just a month before her death, a role that would have moved her out of an area that put her in proximity to inmates who had been exposed to the virus. She was an Army veteran and who worked for the prison for over a decade.