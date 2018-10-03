Federal rule change has able body people working to keep receiving food stamps

A federal rule change took effect October 1st, that requires able body people, from ages 18 to 49, with no dependents, to work in order to keep receiving food stamps.

The rule requires able body people to work at least an average of 20 hours per week. For those having problems finding a job to fill the time requirements, there is also the option to do volunteer work or community service with a non-profit organization. This opportunity can also been seen as a way for people to find connections that can lead to a job.

"It isn't going to be a snap of the fingers situation, where people are going to be able to go out and find a job right away, but they are going to need opportunities to boost their skill set, build their resume and build connections to find work," said Communications director at the Michigan League for Public Policy Alex Rossman.

Even though the federal rule change is in effect, food assistance for citizens who are not yet working will not lose their benefits right away.

"There's time to prepare for the situation and work to find employment or meet the work requirements in some other way," said Public Information Officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bob Wheaton.

There is a file of this federal rule dating back to two thousand two but the state waived it due to the high unemployment at that time. It previously only effected 14 counties, but now it is effecting all of Michigan.

