LANSING, (Mich,) WLNS — The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to be a source of controversy in Washington. Some federal workers received good news recently though, as many of them were reinstated; but for how long?

Even though they were reinstated, some have since been placed on paid administrative leave, frustrating some like Marine Veteran and Ann Arbor V.A. worker Andrew Lennox.

“Not just get reinstated though but being told you’re still on administrative leave is, y’know, I wanna go to work…” said Lennox.

This comes after federal judges in both Maryland and California ordered the Trump administration to reinstate the probationary workers they had previously laid off over the last 2 months. But…. it’s not that simple.

Hayden Guild, a formerly laid off, now reinstated I.R.S. worker from Grand Rapids, said he’s still uncertain.

“Trepidation, I think would be the best word to describe it, hopeful but holding my breath…” said Guild.

The Trump administration is appealing the ruling, and even if the appeal is unsuccessful, Guild is worried about the future.



“I’m concerned that even if I am reinstated permanently, that I’ll be terminated under a reduction in force in the coming weeks or months…” said Guild.

Guild has been placed on administrative leave and said he should soon be receiving back pay, but in the meantime, he’s exploring other options. the same uncertainty is affecting the nearly 25 thousand probationary workers who were reinstated. Lennox said his reinstatement has given him hope.



“It did give me some faith in like, the justice system is still out there and there are still some checks and balances where y’know people have to follow the law…” said Lennox.

Both Guild and Lennox noted the financial burden all this job uncertainty is placing on people. Regardless of uncertainty, though, Lennox said he’ll be caring for vets at the V.A. until he’s forced out.