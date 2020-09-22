Federal write-in option available to overseas military voters

Michigan wants to make sure that military and overseas voters have their voices heard.

Today, the Michigan Secretary of State Office announced that in addition to waiting for and filling out their official ballot, they can immediately download a federal write-in ballot, fill it out, and mail it back.

That way, if their absentee ballot does not make it back to Michigan in time for the election because of postal delays, their federal write-in ballot will cover them.

State officials said if the absentee ballot does arrive on time, their federal write-in ballot will be tossed out.