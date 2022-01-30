Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the Traverse City area who was accused of trading votes for campaign money when he served in the House.

A three-judge panel at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. In 2019, Larry Inman was acquitted of lying to the FBI, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on other charges.

A judge last year said Inman’s constitutional rights would be violated if he faced a second trial on charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion.

Jurors didn’t believe Inman was lying about his acts, a “key predicate” underlining the other charges, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.

In text messages, Inman, a Republican, urged labor advocates to round-up campaign contributions from other unions to win the votes of lawmakers who were under pressure in 2018 to repeal a wage law. He denied wrongdoing.